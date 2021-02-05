Zacks Investment Research Lowers NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

NTDTY stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.52. NTT DATA has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, research analysts predict that NTT DATA will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

