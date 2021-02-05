Zacks Investment Research Lowers NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Get NuCana alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCNA. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuCana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). As a group, research analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,136,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.