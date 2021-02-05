Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) to “Buy”

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Investec cut Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aggreko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. Aggreko has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

