Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BWB. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

BWB stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $396.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth $103,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

