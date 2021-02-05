Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $297.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger is a major growth driver. Strong advertising revenues were driven by a strong holiday shopping season for retail that benefited from the ongoing shift to online commerce. Facebook expects year-over-year growth rates in total revenues to remain stable or modestly accelerate on a sequential basis in the first and second quarters of 2021. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, it expects changes made by Apple in its iOS 14 platform to limit the latter’s ability to track user-activity trend. The company also believes that Apple has become its biggest competitor. Moreover, increasing regulatory headwinds in the EU and other countries is a concern.”

Get Facebook alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.41.

NASDAQ FB opened at $266.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,498,349 shares of company stock valued at $407,601,189 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Facebook by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 527,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $138,108,000 after buying an additional 46,538 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.