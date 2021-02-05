Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to “Buy”

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

FOCS opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 59,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.