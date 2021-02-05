Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) to “Buy”

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAC. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

