Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LOB. Truist lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 406.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

