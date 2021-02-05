Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to “Hold”

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NVGS opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $528.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.91 and a beta of 2.33.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navigator by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Navigator by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

