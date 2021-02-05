Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) to “Hold”

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NAT. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $465.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 106,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 31.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 35.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.