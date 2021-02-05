Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) to Buy

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.09 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PHX Minerals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 309.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.30% of PHX Minerals worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.