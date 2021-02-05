Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Buy

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

