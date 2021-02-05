Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN stock opened at $155.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $156.50.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $738,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $55,287.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,396. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.