Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.08 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,976,183.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

