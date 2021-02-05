ZENZO Price Hits $0.0749 on Top Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 61.7% higher against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $3,416.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00050932 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00221943 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000249 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009620 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007322 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.