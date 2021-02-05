Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.97 Million

Brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report $326.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.98 million and the highest is $330.20 million. Zumiez posted sales of $328.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $986.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $983.09 million to $989.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Zumiez stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $6,052,108.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,299,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,644 shares of company stock valued at $15,316,664. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,041 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 46,941 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.