Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 8,445 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $213.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average of $156.92. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

