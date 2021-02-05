Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,329,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,534,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 248,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,493,000 after buying an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 549,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after buying an additional 64,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $155.95.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

