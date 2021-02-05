Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Yum China by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 3.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Yum China by 2.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

