Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.93 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. CWM LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR opened at $116.94 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

