Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,637 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

