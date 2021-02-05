Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Owens Corning worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

