Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AMETEK by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 37,578 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

AMETEK stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.56. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,326.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

