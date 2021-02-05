Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,228,608,000 after purchasing an additional 334,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,302,967,000 after acquiring an additional 157,447 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 31.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 13.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,447,000 after purchasing an additional 109,549 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IQV opened at $184.32 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $192.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.44 and a 200 day moving average of $167.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

