Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,097 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.