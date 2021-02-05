Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.94.

NYSE:GD opened at $157.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

