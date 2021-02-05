Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,710 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.