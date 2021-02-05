Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,909 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of -82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

