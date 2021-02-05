Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 16,556 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,139.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $10,650,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $290.00 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $313.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.51, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $11,314,280 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.