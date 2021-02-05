Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 45,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $175.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

