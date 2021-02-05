Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,634 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.046 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

