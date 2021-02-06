-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

NASDAQ SOLO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.69. 24,456,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,777,484. The company has a market capitalization of $710.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth $890,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

