-$0.10 EPS Expected for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,796. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 453,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 201.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 107.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

