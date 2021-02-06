$0.14 EPS Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of CANG stock remained flat at $$14.53 during trading hours on Friday. 539,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cango has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.58.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

