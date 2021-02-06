$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.46. Boot Barn posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

NYSE BOOT opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $3,310,001.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,366,973 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

