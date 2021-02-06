-$0.44 EPS Expected for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.51). ObsEva posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15).

Several equities research analysts have commented on OBSV shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 1,213.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in ObsEva by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 34,957 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ObsEva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $185.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

