$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings of $175.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $54.76. 50,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $889.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.97. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $55.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

