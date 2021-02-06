$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

