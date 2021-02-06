-$0.89 EPS Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($6.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($3.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to ($2.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,969,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,950 shares of company stock worth $448,113 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 489,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

