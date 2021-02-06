$1.38 EPS Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Comerica reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE CMA traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $62.64. The stock had a trading volume of 949,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $66.08.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.