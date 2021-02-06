10X Capital Venture Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) Trading Down 9%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)’s share price was down 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 1,138,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 302,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.