10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 133.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 93.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 212.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,856,000 after purchasing an additional 681,250 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 33.9% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,635,000 after purchasing an additional 487,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 648.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after purchasing an additional 371,470 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXG opened at $185.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.44 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $191.24.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at $147,377,453.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $1,134,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,825,360.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,988 in the last 90 days. 13.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

