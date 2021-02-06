10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.18.

10x Genomics stock opened at $185.54 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $191.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.25 and its 200 day moving average is $149.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -137.44 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at $147,377,453.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $1,320,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,287,670.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,988. 13.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

