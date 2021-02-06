1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given a €20.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.02 ($30.61).

Shares of DRI stock opened at €20.97 ($24.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 12 month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12 month high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

