$133.81 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce sales of $133.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the highest is $135.83 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $132.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $592.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.30 million to $628.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $672.41 million, with estimates ranging from $656.27 million to $690.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 76.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 547,718 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 242,361 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 226,603 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $6,883,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,011,310 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149,962 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

