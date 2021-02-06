13,627 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 519.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 154,019 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000.

NEAR opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

