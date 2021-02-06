1,363 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $3,386,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 29.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,834,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Five Below by 31.7% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 120,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 28,924 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 92.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $190.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $197.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

