163 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,800.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,655.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,136.89.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

