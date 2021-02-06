1,692 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB opened at $140.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.85.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.