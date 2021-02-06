19,986 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Aptiv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Aptiv by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of APTV opened at $147.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.97. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

